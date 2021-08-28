NMC takes to social media for spreading awareness

NASHIK: The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has initiated the ‘Vighnaharta’ campaign for eco-friendly Ganeshotsav in the city. Under the campaign, the NMC has started awareness on the social media platform. Various awareness slogans, pictures are being shared on the social media handles of the NMC. The Corporation has more than 11k followers on its Twitter handle, while it has more than 61k followers on its Facebook page.

Further, to maximize the participation of the citizens in the celebration of eco-friendly Ganeshotsav, online competitions such as making shadu clay idols, eco-friendly decorations and eco-friendly immersion of Lord Ganesh idols will be organized. In connection with the immersion of idols, immersion places with artificial lakes will be identified for the immersion in the Nashik Municipal Corporation area and necessary arrangements will be made for the collection of the idols and Nirmalya at those places.

Also, in order to protect the environment and to prevent water pollution of river basins, donations of lord Ganesh idols and a collection of Nirmalya will be put up at the place of Immersion places. The NMC is collaborating with various voluntary, educational and social organizations in Nashik city for this.