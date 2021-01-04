NMC takes legal action against seller

Nashik: Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has filed a non recognisable offence against a seller for sale of banned nylon manja. NMC personnel raided his shop and seized nylon manja. A fine of Rs 5,000 has been recovered from the seller.

NMC officer Dilip Mainkar and divisional sanitary inspector Sanjay Gosavi along with their accomplice raided the shop of Balasaheb Rahinj Ramnivas, Dnyaneshwar Nagar, Jail Road after they got information that he was selling banned nylon manja. They found banned plastic and nylon manja in his shop. They filed a complaint against him at Nashik Road police station.