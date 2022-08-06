NMC swings into action to drain out accumulated rain water

After receiving many complaints regarding water logging in multiple areas. The Construction Department dispatches their workersimmediately drain out the rainwater accumulated in Saraf Bazar, Mico Circle and College Road in the west division.

The civic body also swung into action to drain out accumulated rainwater from the low-lying areasof Satpur MIDC, municipal school No. 21, Ward No. 10, Sula Chowk, Shivajinagar, Ward No. 6, Asaram Bapu Road, Rasbihari Road, Makhmalabad Road and Hanuman Wadi Jalkumbh in the city.