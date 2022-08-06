NMC swings into action to drain out accumulated rain water

NASHIK: The construction department of Nashik Municipal Corporation reacted quickly to the citizen’s demand and drained out the water logged in many areas of the city.Due to Thursday's heavy rainfall, there was waterlogging in many areas. Many citizens complained to the construction department of Nashik Municipal Corporation about the water accumulation in their areas and the hardship they were facing.
After receiving many complaints regarding water logging in multiple areas. The Construction Department dispatches their workersimmediately drain out the rainwater accumulated in Saraf Bazar, Mico Circle and College Road in the west division.
The civic body also swung into action to drain out accumulated rainwater from the low-lying areasof Satpur MIDC, municipal school No. 21, Ward No. 10, Sula Chowk, Shivajinagar, Ward No. 6, Asaram Bapu Road, Rasbihari Road, Makhmalabad Road and Hanuman Wadi Jalkumbh in the city.