NMC starts oxygen helpline

It has been appealed that private hospitals should make their demand for supply of medical oxygen with their concerned oxygen suppliers at least 24 hours before or as per their agreement. If the medical oxygen is not supplied, then by the supplier within 16 hours, the hospitals should contact the NMC’s oxygen helpline. Accordingly, the helpline will ask the oxygen supplier to supply medical oxygen, and the district oxygen helpline cell will also be informed about this.

If the supplier does not get a medical oxygen supply, the medical oxygen control room under the Additional District Collector will be informed. NMC has informed that all the divisional officers have been asked to give information about this to all the private hospitals and the work of updating the number of beds in these hospitals will be done at the divisional level.

All private hospital managers have been ordered to conduct an oxygen audit of their hospitals. Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav has asked all the hospital managers to submit a certificate and report regarding oxygen leaks and maintenance and repair of various components in the oxygen system to NMC.