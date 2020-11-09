NMC standing committee meet today

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong> </p><p>The meeting of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) standing committee has been called today (Nov 10). The meeting will be held via video conferencing at 12 pm and will be chaired by the committee chairperson Ganesh Gite.</p>.<p>There many development related issues on the agenda. The subjects like purchasing of medicines, extension to security guards, laying of water pipeline are the main subjects which will be discussed in the meeting.</p><p>In addition, construction of roads, construction of nullahs, beautification of road dividers, stone laying and concretisation of roads, construction of new water tanks, laying of upper water supply pipeline and buying of hospital equipment will also be discussed.</p><p>It is planned to construct a new 13 water tanks in city to ensure water supply in newly developed areas of the city with proper pressure. There are a total of 13 subjects which are related to the construction of water tanks and the expenditure on them.</p><p>It has been proposed to construct a water tank at Champanagari in ward number 17 in Nashik Road, Wadner Dumala Gaothan area in ward number 22, open space of Pelican Park, ward number 28, Ambad village, Ashirwadnagar in ward 26, Satpur, near Navshya Ganpati temple, Balwantnagar and Rameshwarnagar area in ward number 8, Hanumannagar in ward 2, Panchavati, the area behind Satpur divisional office of NMC, near Shivshakti water tank in ward number 18, Nashik Road, Jaldhara colony, Mahatmanagar in ward number 12, Nashik west division, Karmayoginagar, ward number 24 in New Nashik, Mogalnagar Shivshakti Chowk, ward number 26, Satpur and Hirawadi area in ward number 3, Panchavati.</p><p>Meanwhile, the meeting of NMC education committee will also be held today. It will be chaired by its chairperson Sangita Gaikwad. There will be discussions over functioning of NMC education department in it.</p>