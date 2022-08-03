NMC speeds up process to fill potholes

While the potholes are being filled with paver blocks from Dutt Chowk to Nirmala Convent School in Nashik West Division, in front of DK Nagar bus stop, Parijat Nagar, ABB Circle, Kendriya Vidyalaya in Vadner, Pakhal Road in East division etc, roads were cleaned at Janata Raja Colony at Dream Castle Chowk.

Excavation of water pipeline was done on road in Ward No. 2 near Godavari-Nandini river confluence ghat. As per the suggestion of Municipal Commissioner Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar, the work is going on under the guidance of City Engineer Shivkumar Vanjari.