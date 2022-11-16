NMC, Smart City seek positive feedback from citizens

Nashik
The third phase of the Ease of Living Index assessment survey, which has been conducted for the last two years by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs of the Union Government, started on November 9. The survey will be conducted till December 23 i.e. 45 days. Citizens have been appealed to participate in this and give positive feedback about Nashik.
Awareness of the survey is being spread by Nashik Smart City. CEO Sumant More and officials are working hard. To participate in the survey citizens need to visit the website https://lnkd.in/d22W8_gB and answer the questions asked. The local body code (ULB) for Nashik city is 802776.
The survey conducted by ‘Ease of Living Survey - 2022’ will help in determining future plans and procedures by determining whether or not the facilities in the cities are adequate or how the citizens feel about the facilities.
In 2018, Nashik was ranked 21 and in 2020, it was ranked 38. If the city of Nashik wants to improve its rating this year, it is appealed that as many people as possible should participate in this survey.
Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar has appealed to the citizens to contribute their positive opinion towards the city in the third phase of the survey to make their city rank among the top ten most liveable cities in India.