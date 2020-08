NMC sets up 33 artificial ponds for Ganesh idol immersion

NASHIK :

Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has set up 33 natural and 33 artificial ponds in Nashik city.

NMC has made preparations with a view that Ganeshotsav will be celebrated this time in eco-friendly way and maintaining a social distancing in the wake of Corona.

It has appealed to Nashikites and devotees to avoid pollution and celebrate the festival in eco-friendly way. Citizens have been appealed to immerse lord Ganesh idols in natural and artificial ponds to prevent river pollution.

This time NMC has announced spots for idol immersion six division wise. They are: (Nashik east division) Amardham ghat to Kannamwar bridge, Ramdas Swami bus stop, Kannamwar bridge to Laxminarayan bridge, near Shivajiwadi bridge (natural spot), Ramdas Swami mutt, Sainath Nagar square, opposite Indiranagar jogging track, Takli confluence ghat, Kalanagar chowk, Wadala-Pathardi road, Shivajiwadi bridge, Unique ground opposite Sharda school, Rajiv Nagar (artificial pond).

NMC has identified Chehedi village, Darna river bank, NMC school number 125 ground, opposite Muktidham, near Swami Janardan bridge on Godavari river, Panchak, Shikharewadi ground, NMC nursery, Jaibhavani Road, Godavari river bank, Dasak, NMC playground, Chehdi pumping station, Shramik Nagar, Poona road, Waldevi banks, Deolaligaon, Narayan Bapu chowk, near Godavari colony, Takali Road, river banks, Wadner pumping station, Waldevi river, Vihitgaon (natural spots) in Nashik Road division.

In New Nashik division, it has identified Waldevi ghat, Pimpalgaon Khamb (natural spot), near Sagar sweets, Govindnagar, Day Care school, Rajiv Nagar, Raje Sambhaji stadium, Simhastha Nagar, Pavan Nagar water tank, near Hiray school, New Nashik and Meenatai Thackeray school, Kamatwade (artificial spot), while Siddeshwar temple, Gharpure ghat, Yashwantrao Maharaj ground, Hanuman ghat, Ashok Stambh, Kapurthala ground, Rokdoba ground, near Shitaldevi temple, Talkute temple, near water tank, Mahatma Nagar (natural spot), Chopda lawns bridge, Goda Park, Chavan Colony Parichi Bag pumping station, near forest nursery bridge, near Gangapur Road bridge, Lions Club ground, Pandit colony, opposite NMC office, badmintion hall, Yeolekar farm, Donde bridge Untwadi road near Mhasoba temple, Nasardi bridge (natural spot) have been identified in Nashik west division. In Satpur division, Gangapur water fall, Someshwar temple, Chandshi bridge near Amardham, Mate nursery bridge pipeline road (natural spots), Shivajinagar Dharmaji colony Surya Murfy Chowk, opposite Ashok Nagar police chowki, Nandini-Nasardi river bridge, Satpur-Ambad link road, Nandini-Nasardi river bridge and ITI bridge (natural spot) have been identified.

NMC has identified a location near Rajmata mangal karyalaya, Waghadi river, Mhasrul Sita pond, Nandur-Manur, Adgaon percolation tank, Ramkund, Mhasoba ground (east), Mhasoba ground (west), Gauri ground, Tapovan, Talkute Sandva (natural spots), Goraksha Nagar Dutt Chowk, Kishore Suryawanshi corner, behind RTO office, Konark Nagar, Pramod Mahajan garden Saraswati Nagar and Ramwadi jogging track (artificial ponds) in Panchavati division.