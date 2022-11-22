NMC sets December 31 deadline for recovery

Nashik

Cracking down on the tax defaulters, the Municipal Commissioner has set December 31st as the deadline to achieve a 100% recovery target. So far Rs 111 crores have been recovered out of Rs 150 crores of the property tax dues. The Commissioner has ordered to recover 100 per cent by December 31.

The tax collection department is facing the challenge of collecting Rs 40 crore arrears in a total of forty days i.e. nine days of November and 31 days of December and hence a target of collecting Rs one crore arrears per day has been given.