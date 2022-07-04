NMC serves notices to 115 violators

NASHIK: The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti has made borewell digging permission mandatory to prevent groundwater depletion. This is currently the rule for building construction.

But permission is sought from the builders only to get completion certificate. After this borewell and water conservation is totally neglected. As a result, Nashik Municipal Corporation has issued notices to 115 citizens.

As per the rules of the government, action will be taken against the concerned if he digs tubewell without prior permission. The Groundwater Survey Department does not have a mechanism to take action on illegal borewells.

Therefore, the Municipal Corporation is currently giving notice to such large housing projects. But once permission is granted, builders ignore boring and its replenishment.

It is a rule to get permission from the concerned local self-governing body for housing projects of more than one hundred flats to get building permission in the city. However, once permission is given, there is no mechanism to monitor tubewells/borewells and its refilling and if safety norms are followed.

Borewell in your house? New rules...

Earlier, the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) had announced that people who use groundwater all over the country should register by June 30 and if they do not do so, strict action will be taken. The number of people using groundwater for various purposes is increasing across India. In this situation, the CGWA has said that the users of groundwater must register and from now on, those who draw groundwater must also register.

All users of groundwater, including housing societies, drinking water for residential apartments, and domestic use, are requested to obtain permission to draw groundwater from the Central Ground Water Authority.

The CGWA said that the completed application should be submitted by september 30 and the beneficiaries will be given an opportunity to obtain a permit for groundwater abstraction by september 30 by paying a registration fee of Rs 10,000.

It said strict action would be taken against users who continued to draw groundwater without the permission of the Federal Groundwater Authority and that it was illegal to draw groundwater without registration.