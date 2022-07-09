NMC sends notices to POP sculptors

NASHIK: This year, all types of POP idols will be banned during Ganeshotsav. Last year too, the administration raised awareness about this and from next year, the administration completely banned the manufacture and sale of Ganesh idols of POP. There is also a court order in this regard. Meanwhile, the municipal administration is now in action mode. According to NMC sources, the companies manufacturing POP idols in the city have been traced and notices have been issued to them.

Meanwhile, Panchavati divisional officials have issued notices to eight idol makers. Municipal Solid Waste Department Director Dr Awesh Palod has called a special meeting today and informed all the divisional officers about this. The use of POP idols needs to be stopped to maintain the balance of the environment, which led to a special seminar at Kalidas Kaladalan last year. In this, awareness was created about homemade shadu clay idols. This year too, citizens are urged to bring shadu clay idols.

Nashik Municipal Corporation has also taken a tough decision regarding POP idols after the decision of the Nagpur bench that Ganesh idols made from POP cannot be immersed in any water source to prevent river pollution. The production, sale and stock of POP idols have been banned in Nashik since last year. Although public awareness has been created about this since last year, after receiving information that Ganesh idols of POP are being made in some parts of the city, the divisional officers of NMC have ordered to search such workshops and take action by giving notice.

The Plaster of Paris idol-making was banned due to demand from environmentalists. Ganesh Utsav is celebrated on a large scale. In the past, the idols of Lord Ganesha were traditionally made with organic material. Hundreds of Ganesha schools were set up in villages like Panvel and Ganesha idol-making factories were set up. A large number of plaster of Paris idols of Ganesha or idols of Goddess were being made in these factories for Navratra celebrations.

At the time of the immersion of these idols, the plaster of Paris does not dissolve in rivers, seas or water bodies. Therefore, after the religious festival, the water sources were getting polluted due to the immersion of idols. The idols which were worshipped were emerging on the surface after the water level dropped.

While cleaning, the workers were collecting such idols from place to place and disposing of them again. As an alternative to this and for the sake of environmental protection, the central government had decided that Ganesh idols should be made of shadu clay or paper pulp and should be complementary to that environment. The decision was announced during the current pandemic. Now, the decision has been taken by NMC to take action.