NMC seeks 50,000 antigen kits

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has sought 50,000 antigen test kits from the government. The Covid-19 cases are spiking in the NMC limit for the past few days. The health department has found that the number of patients is increasing due to number of contact tracing and tests is low. </p>.<p>NMC will get the antigen test kits soon. It has made preparations to test around 25 contacts per each patient. In addition, the test of those citizens residing in restricted zones will also be conducted. There is an aim to double the daily 2000 RT-PCR tests. It has come to light that although there is a rise in Covid-19 infection in the city, the sanitary inspector and mukadam are failing to act at the divisional level. </p><p>Therefore, Dr Kalpana Kute, director, solid waste management department, NMC has warned to take action against those sanitary inspectors and mukadams who fail to take penal action to arrest the Covid-19 spread. The higher officials have expressed their strong disappointment over the ineffectiveness of penal action in the division against those who are failing to wear a mask and spitting at public places.</p><p> Dr. Kute has instructed to table a report regarding a penal action against those who fail to wear a mask and those found spitting at public places. She has warned to take legal action against those sanitary inspectors and mukadams who will show negligence in taking the action.</p>