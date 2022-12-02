NMC: Recruitment process for medical posts underway

Nashik
The recruitment process under the National Civil Health Mission on a contractual and agreement basis for eleven months is underway at Nashik Municipal Corporation. The municipal health department office is getting crowded for ongoing interviews. However, there is a growing concern because the response to senior posts is relatively less. Interestingly, in one case, only one candidate appeared for the interview for a post. It seems that many aspirants have shown reluctance.
There has been no recruitment in Nashik Municipal Corporation for the last twenty-four years. The work pressure is being felt by other municipal departments as well. In the same way, the health department is also facing a shortage of manpower. There are municipal hospitals in the city. But insufficient manpower is affecting the treatment of citizens.
The NMC has health centres in Panchavati and Satpur divisions along with Bytco Hospital in Nashik Road, and Zakir Hussain in Old Nashik. These centres require enough manpower for that. Considering the same situation, recruitment is being done for various posts in the municipality on a contractual basis. Accordingly, the recruitment for Gynaecologist, Anesthetist, Microbiologist, General Medicine, General Surgeon, Senior Medical Officer, Dentist, Epidemiologist, Staff Nurse, In-Charge Nurse, Lab Technician, Pharmacist, X-ray Technician is being started.
The application submission deadline for pharmacists and lab technicians was Wednesday (Nov 30). One post each of Gynaecologist, Anesthetist, Microbiologist, General Medicine, General Surgeon, and Senior Medical Officer is to be filled up in the health department. At least 20 to 25 applications for each of these posts were expected by the municipal health department.
The posts of Gynaecologist, Anaesthetist, Microbiologist, General Medicine, General Surgeon, and Senior Medical Officer received very less response. However, on the other hand, 30 candidates appeared for the interview for one post of Dentist. 16 posts of pharmacists will be filled and by Tuesday, 150 applications were received. As many as 150 applications were received for 23 posts for Lab Technicians.