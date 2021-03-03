NMC recovers Rs 33.43 cr as property tax

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has recovered Rs 33.43 crore as property tax. It had introduced an amnesty scheme to recover the pending property tax in the city. A total of 55,290 taxpayers availed the benefit of the amnesty scheme. They offered 75% concession in the first phase, while 50% concession in the second phase and 25% concession in the third phase of the scheme. </p>.<p>NMC had created awareness from time to time among citizens for payment of property tax. Thereafter, some citizens paid their pending property tax. Following the Corona outbreak, there was higher pendency of property and water taxes. NMC had introduced an amnesty scheme then to recover the pending property tax and decided to offer a 75% concession in the first phase. </p><p>A concession worth a total of Rs 4,92,99,070 was offered in the first phase. A total of 37,706 taxpayers had availed the benefit of the first phase. NMC had recovered Rs 23,34,17,441 in this phase. The taxpayers had also availed the benefit of the second phase in higher numbers. A total of 12,672 taxpayers had availed its benefit. </p><p>They had got a concession of Rs 51,74,804, while NMC had recovered Rs 7,41,99,878 in this phase. In the third phase, a total of 4,831 taxpayers had availed the benefit of 25% concession. NMC had succeeded in recovering property tax worth Rs 26,66,22,098 in this phase. All in all, a total of 55,209 had availed the benefit of the amnesty scheme. Last year, NMC had recovered Rs 42 crore under the amnesty scheme.</p>