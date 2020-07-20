NMC recovers fine of Rs 77,000

NASHIK :

Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) is acting against those who found without masks. Rs 77,000 has been recovered as fine from 385 persons in last 18 days.

Corona infected are being found in higher numbers in city since July 1 and pandemic figure has crossed 5,000-mark. In addition, 39 fatalities have been recorded in 18 days of June, while 97 fatalities in July so far.

On an average 185 new cases are being found daily and over 3,000 suspect patients have been admitted. Despite this, it is being found that social distancing norm is being flouted. People are being seen not wearing masks and using sanitizer. On the backdrop of this, city Commissioner of Police Vishwas Nangre Patil has issued an order making masks mandatory.

However, some are still being found not wearing masks and using sanitizers. Hence, the number of patients is increasing in city. Taking note of this, Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game has instructed divisional officials to recover a fine of Rs 200 against those who are found without masks.

Accordingly, a fine of Rs 10,400 had been recovered from 52 persons on June 13 and 14. Action against 385 was taken in the period between July 1 to 18. This action will be intensified, informed divisional officials.

Recovery of fine division wise

Division Cases Fine

Panchavati 02 400

Nashik Road 12 2400

Nashik west 06 1200

Nashik east 03 600

Satpur 10 2000

New Nashik 19 3800