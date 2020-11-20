NMC: Property, water tax collection falls

<p><strong>Nashik:</strong> The property and water tax collection saw a drastic fall due to lockdown which was placed to contain Coronavirus. The tax pendency has increased as revenue of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has largely been impacted.</p>.<p>The revenue generated by NMC in the form of collection of property and water tax has largely been affected. The revenue has declined on large scale. The NMC tax department had a target to recover Rs 108 crore in the form of water tax. It has succeeded in recovery only 9% pending tax and it has recovered only 30% water tax of the current year. </p><p>It has so far collected Rs 16.31 crore as water tax. The water tax bills were not distributed as there is a shortage of manpower. The tax pendency has gone up as many lost their employment due to lockdown. The lockdown rules were relaxed to some extent in June. The situation is becoming normalised slowly. However, many workers and labourers lost their jobs. This has led to tax pendency. The situation about property tax is not different. </p><p>NMC has succeeded in recovering 4.8% property tax of the total pending tax, while has recovered 41.53% property tax for the current year. A total of Rs 6274.79 lakh has been collected in the form of property tax. The amnesty scheme did not receive the expected response this year despite the extension. </p><p>Last year Rs 42 crore was collected through it. There are a total of 13.189 property holders with whom the property tax is pending. Most government offices are among those people whose property tax pendency is above Rs 1 lakh. NMC has issued letters to the concerned government offices to make provision for payment of property tax.</p>