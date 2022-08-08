NMC promotes awareness about the Flag Code

As per the Flag Code, the tricolour should be made from hand spun, woven or machine made cotton, polyester, wool or silk khadi, the tricolour is made up of three colours. These three parts are rectangular. Each section shall be of equal width, flag measuring 225 x 150 (millimeters) on vehicles and 150 x 100 (mm) on tables. On behalf of NMC, the flag will be hoisted on 2 lakh houses in the city.

Preparations for this are almost complete and distribution has started from all the six divisional offices in the city. More than 13000 citizens have bought flags in two days. Though the government has made it easier for a member of the public to fly the Tricolour, there are still some rules that must be followed including Whenever the Tricolour is on display, it should occupy the position of honour and should be distinctly placed.