NMC plans to start city bus service on Jan 26

<p><strong>NASHIK:</strong> The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) is planning to start its city bus service in next year. The services will begin on January 26, 2021. There is a plan to start 50 buses in the city in the first phase. Necessary steps are being taken to start the service in the next year. </p>.<p>Work to operate city bus service by NMC is in its final stage. A meeting of Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav, other municipal officials, and representatives of contractor companies was held on Thursday (Dec 16). It has been decided in the meeting to start the city bus service on January 26, Republic Day of India. </p><p>The trial run will be conducted on a few routes till January 15. A total of 50 buses will run on certain roads from January 26. NMC has also planned to operate a total of 250 buses by May end. The then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had wished that NMC should start a city bus service in Nashik. </p><p>Thereafter, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party had given momentum to work related to city bus service. Following the appointment of bus operators to run city buses, 200 CNG and 50 diesel buses arrived in the city in March. A total of 250 buses arrived for the service. Work to set up an integrated transport management System (ITMS), construction of new bus depots, terminals and halts, and other related work is already in progress.</p><p>Two officials from Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation have been appointed. Most of the procedures about city bus service by NMC have been completed. Last year, NMC had initiated a procedure for the appointment of bus operators for bus service, an agency to provide conductors, construction of new depots, and setting up of terminals and halts.</p><p>It has been decided to construct bus depots for city bus service at Tapovan and Sinnar Phata. Work has already begun at Nimani bus stand, bus terminal at Nashik Road, MSRTC bus depot at Anandnagar in Nashik Road, and to set up a control command centre for ITMS.</p>