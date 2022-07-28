NMC plans nutritional food for Anganwadi

A total of 354 Anganwadis are running in the city through the Nashik Municipal Corporation, but the number of students actually attending classes is being confirmed. Yesterday, by the order of to the order of new Municipal Commissioner Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar, the municipal team comprising Deputy Commissioner Dr Dilip Menkar, Nashik Road division officer Sunil Awad paid a surprise visit to some Anganwadis and reviewed the functioning.

The health checkup of the students in the Anganwadi will also be conducted every two months to check that there is no malnourished child among the students admitted to the Anganwadi. At the same time, attention will also be focused on providing them with a nutritional meal.

It has been noticed from the previous report that malnourished children are found among the children admitted to Anganwadis in many places in Nashik city. Therefore, at present, the work of checking the record for the last two years has been started. At the same time, now that the Anganwadis have been resumed at full capacity, every student will go through a health check-up once every two months.

Malnourished children will be searched through this inspection. At present nutritional meal has not been started as the number of students is not available. The meal programme will be started as soon as the number of enrolled and regular students is available.