NMC plans amnesty scheme for property tax recovery

<div><div class="bigfact-title"></div><div class="bigfact-description">The amnesty scheme will be introduced from November. The tax defaulters will be given 75% concession in the first month, 50% in second month and 25% in last month.</div></div>.<div><blockquote>The amnesty scheme will be introduced as property tax pendency goes up. Following a good recovery under the amnesty scheme last year, a planning of the scheme is being on and citizens will be informed about this soon, informed deputy municipal commissioner (tax) Pradip Choudhary.</blockquote><span class="attribution"></span></div>.<p>NASHIK: Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) is planning to introduce amnesty scheme for recovery of property tax from defaulters. </p>.<p>The property tax pendency is increasing as certain property holders are not paying the tax for the last many years. In addition, tax recovery has been affected by Coronavirus outbreak. The amnesty scheme will be introduced from next month. </p>