NMC, MIDC to prepare a DPR soon

Nashik
The issue of underground wastewater disposal in the industrial sector is likely to be resolved through the Amrit Yojana. The Nashik Municipal Corporation and MIDC are jointly planning to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) on this. Since the industrial revolution of Nashik, the issue of underground wastewater disposal in the industrial sector has been a matter of big concern.
Today, the wastewater coming out of factories from over ten thousand industries is flowing through natural channels. It is constantly being alleged that the river is being polluted as wastewater from some industries is also getting mixed with the mainstream of the river.
In this background, the demand for setting up underground sewerage disposal plans to carry the wastewater from the industrial sector is picking up pace from the industrial sector.
After the entrepreneurs brought this matter to the notice of the Municipal Commissioner Dr Pulkundwar, he directed the concerned agencies to take immediate action on this. He also started efforts in that direction. A survey has been conducted by NMC to prepare an underground sewerage plan for the industrial areas. The preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been started in this regard.
Accordingly, a letter has been given to MIDC on behalf of the Nashik Municipal Corporation, and it has been requested to contribute to making the DPR. It is seen that this project will be completed through the Amrit Yojana of the state government through DPR which will be prepared with the contribution of MIDC. For this, it is seen that both NMC and MIDC machinery has started working thoroughly.