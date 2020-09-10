NMC making preparations for My Family, My Responsibility campaign

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong></p><p>In its fight to check the rising number of Coronavirus cases, the state government has announced it will start a statewide door-to-door campaign from September 15 to not only screen the population for Covid-19 symptoms but also educate people about the symptoms to ensure early detection of the disease.</p>.<p>Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has started preparations for the campaign. It will be conducted in Nashik city with help of social organisations.</p><p>Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday, announced that the ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ campaign will be launched by the health department with the help of NGOs and elected representatives to control the spread of Covid-19 and impart health education to the people. </p><p>He announced that the health department will launch the campaign in two phases -September 15 to October 10 and October 12 to October 24.</p><p>As a part of the campaign, volunteers will impart health education to people, besides conducting door-to-door meetings during which they check residents' body temperature and oxygen levels, besides other symptoms, including tiredness, throat pain/dry cough, diarrhoea, and loss of smell and taste.</p><p>Volunteers will also check for co-morbidities such as diabetes, heart and kidney ailments, and obesity, and refer them for appropriate treatment.</p><p>The campaign will be implemented at the level of gram panchayat and municipal corporations with the help of elected representatives. Parents and students will be involved in the campaign. Essay and message competitions willl be conducted and winners will be awarded.</p>.<div><blockquote>The state government will implement My family, My responsibility campaign. Our preparations are going on for this. The main objective of the campaign is that everyone should take care of their family. It is possible to get control over Coronavirus if everyone takes care of their family.</blockquote><span class="attribution">Dr Bapusaheb Nagargoje, health officer, NMC</span></div>