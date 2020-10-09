NMC making planning to serve 10,000 patients: Municipal Commissioner
Deshdoot Times

NMC making planning to serve 10,000 patients: Municipal Commissioner

Second wave of Covid likely in Nov-Dec

Gaurav Pardeshi

Gaurav Pardeshi

NASHIK :

Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has increased the number of general, ICU, oxygen and ventilator beds after health ministry has expressed the possibility of secon...

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com