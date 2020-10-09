NMC making planning to serve 10,000 patients: Municipal Commissioner

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong> </p><p>Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has increased the number of general, ICU, oxygen and ventilator beds after health ministry has expressed the possibility of second wave of the viral disease in November-December.</p>.<p>A planning is being made in such a way that 10,000 active patients can be treated in municipal limit at a time, informed Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav on Thursday.</p><p>He interacted with news editors for the first time after taking charge of the post. The Municipal Commissioner gave information about Corona situation in city on the occasion. “A total of 25,000 patients were found in NMC limit in September.</p><p>Of them, 33% patients took treatment at home. The number of active patients had reached 6,000. It has now lowered to 4,000. There were 3,000 beds available before me. The number of beds has now been increased to 4500.</p><p>Considering possibility of second wave of Corona, NMC is making a planning to provide basic facilities to treat 10,000 active patients at a time”, the Municipal Commissioner has informed.</p><p>He showed opposition to privatisation of new Bytco hospital and cleared his stand over this. “I will take efforts to provide quality health service from this hospital to those needy citizens”, he made it clear and stated PG course will be started here and doctors will be made available. Treatment and guidance will be sought from expert doctors via virual teleconsulting.</p><p>Old Bytco hospital will be used to treat epidemic patients Though FDA is working to curb blacmarketing of Remdesivir, NMC will take efforts to make this medicine available online, he has also made it clear.</p><p>Replying to a question over loot of patients by some private hospitals, the Municipal Commissioner has said, “Such people will be traced and their practice will be banned. We did not want to take a legal action against those hospital management against which an offence had been registered for charging exorbitant bills.</p><p>As they failed to return money despite issuance of notice thrice, a case had to be registered against them. Following this action, other hospitals stopped to charge excessive bill.”</p><p>NMC has returned Rs 2.5 crore to patients. Private hospitals are charging bill at government rate from those patients who are taking treatment under 80% beds reserved by NMC.</p><p>They are allowed to charge regular bill from rest 20% patients. Boards mentioning this have been displayed in the hospital. It has been informed to give information about this to the relatives of the patients, he added.</p>