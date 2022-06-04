NMC lays down plan ahead of monsoon

NASHIK: With monsoons just days away, Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has chalked out a disaster management plan as a part of its monsoon preparedness initiative.

The month of June has started and the disaster management department of the civic body has been alerted considering the possibility of rains at any time, informed additional municipal commissioner Ashok Atram.

This has been well planned in all the six divisions of the municipal corporation against the backdrop of rains. The East Division is at the forefront in preparedness. The control rooms have been activated. As the Godavari floods intensify, more than 1200 people are displaced in the eastern region. NMC has set up shelter facilities at Bagwanpura school, Nagzari school and Manur Road community hall for potential flood victims.

To tackle the probable flood situation, meterial, machineries and and equipments have been kept ready. These include JCB, jet machine, tractor, mini truck, jeep, one boat, electric generator, plotting, X metset, walkie talkie, life ring, light jacket, swimming, rope, collectric beaching, bould cutter, jack, tammy, fork, saw, wheel blade, cube, rock, steel cutter, concrete cutter, battery, rubber handgloves etc.

At some places the flood situation becomes grave and at some places the floods cause huge inconvenience to the people. Special focus has been given to sensitive areas which include Sarda Circle, Jin Manzil Chowk, Doodh Bazar, Veer Savarkar Chowk, Dr. Zakir Hussain Hospital Chowk, Amardham road, Sant Savtamali Udyan, Bankar Chowk, Hari Manzil Society, Dwarkadhish Society, Dhawalgiri Garden Complex, Omkar Colony, Wadala Road,

Pakhal Road, Ganesh Park Complex, Leva Samaj Mangal Karyalay, Bodhlenagar warehouse, Datta Mandir Shivajinagar, Ramdas Swaminagar, Suryakamal Society, Ward 16 Mhasoba Mandir, Janata School, Tapovan Road, Irani Estate, Wadala Road, Shivaji Wadi bridge, Pooja Apartment, Vajraraj Society, City Garden Road, Wadala Chowk ,

Special attention has been provided to areas like ITI Complex Road, Ambedkarnagar stop, Siddharth Hotel complex, Vaibhav colony, Nale Mala, Shiv Colony, Shraddhavihar, HP Gas godown, Maharudra Colony, LIC Colony, Sathenagar, Shrikrishna Colony and Pandavnagari.

Cells and contact numbers

Main Disaster Management Cell, Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan: 0253-2571872, 0253-2317505

Panchavati division, Makhmalabad Naka: 0253-2513490

Satpur division: 0253-2350367

Nashik East Division, Main Road: 0253-2504233

Nashik West Division, Pandit Colony: 0253-2570493

New Nashik Division, opposite Ambad Police Station: 0253-2392010

Nashik Road Division: 0253-2460234

Fire stations, contact numbers

Head fire station, Shingada Talav: 101, 0253-2590871

Panchavati fire station, Makhmalabad Naka: 0253-2512919

Satpur fire station, Trimbak Road: 0253-2350500

New Nashik fire station, State Bank Chowk: 0253-2393961

Nashik Road fire station: 0253-2461379

Panchavati division fire station, near KK Wagh College: 0253-2629104

24-hour emergency cell

In case of emergency situation (fire, accident, flood situation, tree falling, house collapse and natural calamity), Nashik Municipal Corporation has opened a 24-hour emergency room in each division to serve the citizens. The NMC has appealed to the citizens to contact their nearest disaster management control cell immediately in case of any emergency. A division-wise helpline number has also been announced.