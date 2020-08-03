NMC issues notices to five hospitals

N

NASHIK. :

The civic body has issued notices to five private hospitals for charging excessive bills from patients. It is conducting audit of patients’ bills to check whether bill was charged as per government rate or not.

During inspection it has been found that 80 bills of the first 100 bills were charged exorbitantly.

The civic body has issued to five private hospitals which charged excessive bill from patients.Opposition leader in Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) Ajay Boraste and corporator Salim Shaikh raised their voice against excessive charging of bills from Covid and non-Covid patients.

Taking note off this, the Municipal Commissioner appointed 22 auditors to inspect bills of private hospitals which have been turned into Covid hospitals and non-Covid hospitals.

A total of 400 bills have been collected from private hospitals in city till Friday last. Two government doctors have been appointed to check the bills. After checking 100 bills, it came to light that excessive amount has been charged in 80 bills. Verification of these bills is going on.

NMC has issued notices to five private hospitals in connection with this and has sought clarification from them. Next action will be taken after clarification by them, NMC sources informed.