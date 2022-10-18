NMC issues notice to Water Grace

Nashik

The Water Grace contractor assaulted his own workers on Saturday. A complaint has also been filed at the police station. Meanwhile, the municipal administration has issued a notice to the Water Grace contractor and asked for a reply within 24 hours. Accordingly, the reply has been sought and if the said contractor does not give a satisfactory answer, action will be taken.

When there is a demand that the municipal administration should take strict action against the contractors, there was also a question as to why the administration is taking a soft stance.

While the salary of the worker is Rs 22000, it is being deducted from it without paying the full salary, the workers alleged and said that Rs 15000 were taken from them at the time of hiring.