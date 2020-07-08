NMC issues notice to six pvt hospitals

Nashik: Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has issued notices to six private hospitals in city for charging additional bill from Covid-19 patients.

Following complaints of charging additional bill from patients by some private hospitals, notices have been issued to a total of six private hospitals in city, informed NMC health officer Dr Rajendra Tryambake.

On the backdrop of Coronavirus outbreak, government has fixed treatment charges to Covid-19 and non-Covid patients.

After receiving complaints of charging additional bills from patients, Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game formed a committee under the additional municipal commissioner to probe the complaints and take action against concerned. Accordingly, notices were sent to two hospitals. Later a notice has been issued to another hospital. After receiving complaints regarding charging of additional bill, notices have also been issued to more three hospitals. NMC has sought a clarification in writing from these hospitals.

NMC is receiving complaints that private hospitals are charging additional bills for giving treatment to Covid-19 patients.

Though government has fixed treatment rates, some private hospitals are charging additional bill for patients. It has also come to light that additional bills are also being charged from non-Covid patients. Notices have been issued to two hospitals in connection with this.

NMC appeals to make complaint

Nashik Municipal Corporation has appealed to people to file complaints if anyone is charging additional bills. Shiv Sena has also started a helpline to make complaints regarding this. People should contact helpline numbers 9021986967 and 9372422800, appealed NMC opposition leader Ajay Boraste.