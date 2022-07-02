NMC issues guidelines to prevent disease outspread

NASHIK: With the onset of monsoon season, the fear of diseases spreading among citizens rises subsequently. Mosquito-borne diseases, food infections, and pandemic might make the situation worse. Therefore, Nashik Municipal Corporation held a review meeting and issued guidelines for the public. The corporation has taken all the measures to prevent the spread of diseases and safeguard citizens’ health. Administrator and Municipal Commissioner Ramesh Pawar has appealed to the citizens to stay calm as the situation is under control and Nashikites need not panic.

Pawar held a review meeting at NMC headquarters directing officials to initiate various measures to control the diseases' outspread. He also reviewed the work done as preventable measures to combat communicable diseases. Various senior officials were present at the meeting.

They reviewed the number of patients suffering from diseases like jaundice, typhoid fever, chikungunya, malaria and dengue. As there is no increase in the number of patients at present, citizens should not panic and should contact the nearest health center when in doubt.

Medical officers, health workers, Asha, and Anganwadi workers will implement various measures in the city and create awareness among the citizens about communicable diseases. Pawar has appealed to the citizens to be vigilant in the rainy season.

Disease - No. of patients (June 2021 - 2022)

Cholera - 0 - 0

Jaundice - 2 - 0

Malaria - 1- 0

Dengue - 40- 11

Chikungunya - 80 - 0

Swine flu - 0 - 2

Covid-19 - 3,293 - 573

Guidelines