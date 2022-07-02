NMC issues guidelines to prevent disease outspread

NASHIK: With the onset of monsoon season, the fear of diseases spreading among citizens rises subsequently. Mosquito-borne diseases, food infections, and pandemic might make the situation worse. Therefore, Nashik Municipal Corporation held a review meeting and issued guidelines for the public. The corporation has taken all the measures to prevent the spread of diseases and safeguard citizens’ health. Administrator and Municipal Commissioner Ramesh Pawar has appealed to the citizens to stay calm as the situation is under control and Nashikites need not panic.
Pawar held a review meeting at NMC headquarters directing officials to initiate various measures to control the diseases' outspread. He also reviewed the work done as preventable measures to combat communicable diseases. Various senior officials were present at the meeting.
They reviewed the number of patients suffering from diseases like jaundice, typhoid fever, chikungunya, malaria and dengue. As there is no increase in the number of patients at present, citizens should not panic and should contact the nearest health center when in doubt.
Medical officers, health workers, Asha, and Anganwadi workers will implement various measures in the city and create awareness among the citizens about communicable diseases. Pawar has appealed to the citizens to be vigilant in the rainy season.
Disease - No. of patients (June 2021 - 2022)
Cholera - 0 - 0
Jaundice - 2 - 0
Malaria - 1- 0
Dengue - 40- 11
Chikungunya - 80 - 0
Swine flu - 0 - 2
Covid-19 - 3,293 - 573
Guidelines
Never let water accumulate in your area as stagnant water becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Check for accumulated water in buckets, coolers, containers, or other vessels.
Make sure to keep your environment clean as litter becomes a hiding place for mosquitoes. Ensure clean surroundings and don’t let garbage accumulate in your house’s vicinity.
Personal protective items such as repellents and fully covered clothes play an important role in keeping the mosquitoes away from one’s body.
Make your house mosquito-proof by using mosquito nets, net windows, and doors to keep mosquitoes away from the house, especially during the evening time.
Clean the water storage items and improve sanitation levels to protect the whole community from diseases.
Eat healthy food to boost the immune response and keep the diseases at bay.
Mop the floor every day and use insect spray in the evening to limit the mosquitoes in the house.
Wear thicker light coloured fabrics with loose fittings as dark colours attract bugs, and tight-fitting doesn’t provide the required protection as loose-fitting does.