NMC intensifies action against banned plastic

A special punitive action campaign was launched by the new Nashik Solid Waste Management Department against the traders using banned plastic under the guidance of the Director of Solid Waste Department Dr. Avesh Palod and with the support of a new Nashik divisional officer Dr. Mayur Patil and divisional sanitation inspector Sanjay Gangurde.

At this time, three cases of prohibited use of plastic were collectively fined Rs 15000 and one case with Rs 1000 for throwing waste in the drain. A total penalty of Rs 16000 was imposed and about 250 kgs of banned plastic were seized.

This campaign was carried out by sanitation inspectors B R Bagul, Jitendra Parmar, Vishal Aware, Sushil Parmar, Sanitary Supervisor Ajay Khalge, Vijay Goglia, Akshay Wagh, and driver Manoj Chaudhary.