NMC initiates campaign against plastic bags

The corporation has urged Nashikites to inform them about such shopkeepers through social media or phone calls and help them prevent the usage of plastic bags as they pose a severe threat to the environment and health.

Even though single-use plastic bags got banned in 2018, many shopkeepers, vendors, and customers continue using them.

These bags severely damage the environment as they take 10-20 years to decompose completely, and plastic bottles may take up to 450 years to decompose.

Not only do they damage the environment, plastic bags even clog the drainage systems, thus increasing the spread of mosquito-borne diseases in the city. The toxic pollutants from plastic severely harm the health of residents.

Even stray animals surviving on roads end up eating these bags, thus, hampering their health severely. Therefore, to keep Nashik city free from pollution, the corporation has urged residents to inform them about such shopkeepers.