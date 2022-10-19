NMC in dire need of firemen, tenders

Nashik

Nashik city has developed rapidly in the last few years. In many places, new settlements have been developed by constructing multi storayed buildings. At such a time, a major problem has arisen due to lack of manpower in providing various types of emergency services and facilities through the municipal corporation, while on the other hand, the fire brigade of the municipal corporation, which runs to help during emergencies, needs 299 personnel, but only 90 firemen are working.

The question is being raised whether the fire safety of the city has been jeopardised due to insufficient manpower and lack of equipment.

The city needs three new fire stations and 33 fire tenders. It is understood that the work of preparing this proposal is in the final stage.

Nashik city and its suburbs are rapidly developing all around. The radius of the city has increased by fifteen to twenty kilometers.

During the development of the city, there has been a big rise in disasters such as fire, collapse of old buildings, accidents in industrial estates, major accidents, gas leakage, flood situations.

The responsibility of carrying out relief work in this crisis is entirely on the municipal fire department. But, it lacks the resources to deal with these crises. 208 posts are vacant in the department and need to be filled immediately.

The then municipal commissioner Ramesh Pawar had given the green signal to the recruitment of staff in the fire department. But after his transfer, this process has stopped.

Further, the city has one fire station in each of its six divisions. But in view of the expansion of the city and the growing population, there is an urgent need to set up three more new stations each.

Currently, the fire department has fifteen tenders in its fleet. In view of the increasing number of accidents, the number of vehicles is insufficient and 33 more new fire extinguishers are required.

The fire department is preparing a proposal in this regard and it will be sent to the municipal commissioner for approval.