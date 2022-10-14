NMC hikes license fee for pet dogs

Nashik

Attention pet owners! the NMC has hiked the license fee for pet dogs in the city. On behalf of Nashik Municipal Corporation, the dog registration license fee has been increased.

The proposal was approved by the standing committee meeting held yesterday.

Earlier, for one year, the total expenditure was Rs. 50 for dog tax, Rs. 25 each for dog badge and permits. Now, according to the new resolution of the Standing Committee, this cost will increase to Rs. 350.

Many people have a great desire to keep a dog at home.

For that, the dog has to be registered with the animal husbandry department of the municipality.

In a meeting chaired by Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar, the dog registration fee has been increased to Rs.350. Animal Husbandry Department has a record of 2040 dogs in the city.

The administration has appealed to dog lovers to obtain the license required for keeping dogs and also to get the dog vaccinated against rabies.

This license can be obtained both online and offline.