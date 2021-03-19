NMC has sought 1.5 lakh doses, says Municipal Commissioner

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>“A demand for more 1.5 lakh Covid-19 vaccines have been made to the government to prevent their shortage in the city. Some doses will be available by tomorrow (March 19). The vaccination centres in the city will be opened on Saturday and Sunday,” informed Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav on Thursday. </p>.<p>NMC has provided momentum to the Covishield vaccination in the city and doses are being given at municipal and private hospitals. However, there are complaints about the shortage of vaccine in some places. Against this backdrop, the Municipal Commissioner stated that NMC has demanded 1.5 lakh doses from the government. They will get available from today in phases. </p><p>A trial of the RT-PCR testing laboratory at Bytco hospital will be conducted on Sunday (March 21). Two samples will be sent to the ICMR institute after testing them at the laboratory. Following its approval, the RT-PCR test will be conducted here. In the first phase, around 2,000 tests will be conducted. Their numbers will be increased phase-wise then. A total of 3300 beds are available in municipal and private hospitals in the city. Of them, 13- 14% of beds are currently occupied. An oxygen plant in Bytco hospital will also be started and the number of oxygen beds will also be increased here. </p><p>The oxygen system in Dr Zakir Hussain hospital will also be started, he added. 10 buildings sealed NMC is striving hard to arrest the Covid-19 spread. After detecting more patients in a building or area, it is being declared as a containment zone. On Thursday, three buildings have been declared as containment zones in the Nashik Road division, while two buildings each in Panchavati and Nashik west divisions and a single building each in Satpur and New Nashik divisions.</p>