NMC gets Rs 19 crore to improve air quality

NASHIK: The Union Ministry of Environment has provided Rs 19.90 crore to Nashik Municipal Corporation for improving air quality in the city, restricting polluting vehicles and promoting electric vehicles (EVs). Funds have been provided to 11 Municipal Corporations with a population of over 10 lakhs in the state.

The Union Ministry of Environment has since last year provided funding from the Finance Commission under the National Clean Air Campaign to improve air quality in cities with a population of over one million.

Last year, six cities in Maharashtra, including Nashik, had received this fund. This year 11 Municipal Corporations including Nashik in Maharashtra have received funds. These include Nashik, Brihanmumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivali, Mira-Bhayander, Ulhasnagar, Pune and two Municipal Councils Bhagur and Wadi. Nashik Municipal Corporation has received a total fund of 19.90 crores.

Funds will have to be transferred to the concerned department of the government while implementing the action plan. For this, NMC will have to prepare an action plan. Along with the Municipal Corporation, instructions have been given to implement the action plan as per the jurisdiction of the collectorate, Mahagenco, Food and Drug Administration (FDA), traffic police, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and other government offices.