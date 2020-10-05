NMC gets permission to install oxygen tanks

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong> </p><p>The supply of oxygen has been increased in view of serious Corona patients.</p>.<p>After completion of a tender process, Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has recently got a permission from Petroleum Explosive and Safety Organisation for installation of oxygen tanks.</p><p>The oxygen tanks will now be installed in a week at Bytco and Dr Zakir Hussain hospitals.</p><p>NMC had floated a tender process in July for hiring oxygen tanks. It finalised a bid by an agency and issued work order to it. However, permission by Petroleum Explosive and Safety Organisation is necessary for installation of oxygen tanks, NMC had sought its permission.</p><p>An oxygen tank having a capacity of 20 KL will be installed at Bytco hospital, while oxygen tank having capacity of 10 KL will be installed at Dr Zakir Hussain hospital.</p><p>NMC had to spend upto Rs 95 lakh to buy oxygen tank. Following a decision to hire tank, it will has to spend Rs 8 lakh per year. In case of its usage for 10 years, Rs 80 lakh has to be spend.</p>