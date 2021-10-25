NMC gets 'excellence in urban transport' award

NASHIK: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has decided to confer the “Award for Excellence in Urban Transport” to NMC under the category “City with Best Record of Public Involvement in its Transport Planning.” The corporation was selected based on the entry submitted by them for the award.

Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, will present the award during the valedictory session of the UMI Conference 2021. The conference will be held on 29th October 2021 from 8:00 p.m. to 8:50 p.m in Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, New Delhi.

As per the information provided by Jaideep, Officer on special duty (UT) & ex-officio Joint Secretary, the ministry expects the concerned State Minister in charge, or the head of the department of the State/UT to receive the award in person. Due to the pandemic, only four people are allowed to attend the award ceremony.