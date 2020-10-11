NMC gets 5.5 TMC water as reserve stock

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong><br><br>In order to quench the year-round water thirst of the growing population of Nashik city, a total of 5,500 TMC of water has been kept reserve for Nashik Municipal Corporation which includes 3800 TMC of water from Gangapur dam, 400 TMC water from Darna dam and 1,300 TMC from Mukne dam.</p>.<p>Also as per the demand of Malegaon Municipal Corporation, 1399.89 mcft of water has been kept reserve from Chanakapur dam.</p><p>As there is abundant water stock in all the dams in the district, water will be reserved for drinking, industry and agriculture as well, said Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.<br><br>He was speaking at a meeting called on to make reservation of water for emergency and drinking purposes for the year 2020-21 from the available water reserves of large, medium and small projects of the Irrigation Department in the district.<br><br>With good rainfall everywhere this year, there will be no water shortage in any area. Also, all the benefitting areas have received good rains, so there is no need to worry about water requirement for agriculture, he said. <br><br>However, he suggested that planned drinking water reservations should be made to ensure smooth distribution of water as well as contingency demand.<br><br>Darna, Chanakapur, Gangapur and Palkhed dam complexes are divided into four sections. There are 15 large projects, 09 medium projects, 77 small projects and 12 Kolhapur type reservoirs.<br><br>The district needs 75,866 mcft of water. At present, the water storage is 72,581 mcft, which is 4.38 per cent less than last year.<br><br>Bhujbal also instructed the district collectorate and the block development officers from the taluka level to report the contingency demand as soon as possible for planning the reserved drinking water.</p><p>Nashik Irrigation Department, Palkhed Irrigation Department and Malegaon Irrigation Department have a combined demand of 15,220 mcft as per government approved reservation with a contingency demand of 4891 mcft.</p><p>Similarly, a large amount of water is kept reserve for NMC, Thermal power station, Eklahare, Sinnar MIDC, Maharashtra Industrial Engineering Research Centre, Yeola wine park, Manmad gram panchayat at Palkhed, Yeola gram panchayat and Manmad railway station.<br><br>Bhujbal said that the main schemes from Chankapur dam are Malegaon water supply, municipal supply, Satana municipal council and 11 villages at Dabhadi.<br><br>Zilla Parishad President Balasaheb Kshirsagar, District Collector Suraj Mandhare, Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav, Chief Executive Officer Leena Bansod, Superintendent Engineer Alka Ahirrao, Resident Deputy District Collector Bhagwat Doiphode, Additional Chief Executive Officer Ravindra Shinde and Executive Engineer Sagar Shinde were present.</p>