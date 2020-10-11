NMC gets 5.5 TMC water as reserve stock
Gaurav Pardeshi

NASHIK :

In order to quench the year-round water thirst of the growing population of Nashik city, a total of 5,500 TMC of water has been kept reserve for Nashik Municipal Co...

