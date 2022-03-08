NMC gears up for Swachh Survekshan 2022

NASHIK: In order to secure the first position at Swachh Survekshan 2022, Nashik Municipal Corporation is leaving no stone unturned to clean every lane of the city. Yesterday morning, NMC took to social media depicting sanitation workers’ hard work in keeping Nahsik city clean. It is because of these workers the city remains clean and tidy.

In Swachh Survekshan 2021, Nashik Municipal Corporation stood at 17th position in the country and fourth in the state. The competition was based on three criteria: service level progress, certification, direct inspection and citizen feedback.

Nashik wasn’t included in the top five cities due to low marks in certification, direct inspection and citizen feedback. Nashik Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav had stated; in Swachh Sarvekshan 2022, NMC will try its best to secure a position in the top five cities.

Nashik Municipal Corporation had obtained the following marks- progress 2080.27 (2400), certification 700 (1800) and direct survey and feedback from citizens 1467.78 (1800). NMC got a total of 4248.05 marks in the survey. This year, NMC is all geared up to secure the first position in cities in Swachh Survekshan 2022.