NMC gears up for civic polls

Nashik: Considering the possibility of declaring a Model Code of Conduct (MCC), preparations for Nashik Municipal Corporation’s upcoming five-year election have begun at the administrative level. An independent MCC Cell will soon be opened in the municipal HQ. It is understood that an estimated 10,000 personnel including officers and employees will be deployed on election duty to carry out the entire election process including campaign-related matters, polling and counting of votes.

Similarly, around Rs 10 crore was spent for the 2017 elections, but due to rising inflation in five years and other reasons, the election this term is likely to cost Rs 15 crore. This provision has also been made in the municipal budget. This year, the total number of corporators has increased to 133. A three-member ward structure has been formed in the municipal limits this term.

As a result, a total of 43 wards will have three-member strength and one ward which will be in the Panchavati division will have four members. Elections will be held in a total of 44 wards in the city. As the census was not conducted due to Corona, according to the 2011 Census, wards have been formed assuming a population of about 15.84 lakhs.

The NMC has sought information on the existing manpower in all the government, semi-government, aided, un-aided colleges, medical, dental colleges, open universities, MUHS, LIC, Income Tax department etc. As there will be a need for officers and staff at the polling stations for election duty, it has sent letters to about 450 different government and semi-government, private establishments and has demanded to send the list of officers and staff immediately.

It has been ordered to provide the name of the department head, mobile number, e-mail IDs of the office as well as information of all the employees and officers. As per the instructions of the State Election Commission, action will be taken against the head of the establishment which does not provide information in this regard under the Representation of the People’s Act. It is also said that this information should be provided in the mail or in person within two days except for the disabled employees.