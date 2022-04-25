NMC forms committee for Namami Goda

NASHIK: Namami Goda project will be implemented on behalf of NMC on the strength of funds of Rs1823 crore received from the Central government. It is claimed that its work will be completed by the time of Simhastha Kumbh Mela to be held in 2027 in Nashik. Meanwhile, the municipal administration is currently in the process of appointing a consultant for the Namami Goda project. For this, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Ramesh Pawar has constituted a special committee of four senior officials. The committee is currently scrutinizing a total of seven proposals.

Mayor Satish Kulkarni had taken initiative to implement the project when the BJP was in power in the municipal corporation to preserve the sanctity of the holy Godavari river of Nashik known as Ganga of the South.

The Namami Goda project is considered to be his dream project. For this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Water Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were called on by a delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party along with senior officials of NMC.

Minister Shekhawat, in support of former mayor Kulkarni’s demand, had instructed the municipal administration to submit DPR in this regard, but due to technical snags, the DPR could not be submitted in time.

However, a day before the Administrator came to power, the ruling BJP had said that the gift was given to Nashik residents at the hands of Union Minister Kapil Patil after laying the groundwork for a logistics park at Adgaon and the much-talked-about Namami Goda project.

Meanwhile, the administrative rule is in force in the municipal corporation. The administration is working to complete the Namami Goda project on the backdrop of the upcoming Kumbh Mela.

Proposals comprising 3500 pages

At present, seven companies have submitted their proposals comprising 3500 pages to Nashik Municipal Corporation to become a consultant for Namami Goda.