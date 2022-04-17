NMC finds new source of revenue generation

NASHIK: After cancellation of Nashik Municipal Corporation’s octroi tax, Local Body Tax (LBT) system was started. After a while, LBT was also cancelled and GST was implemented. GST is not collected directly by the Municipal Corporation but it is paid to the Municipal Corporation through the Central and State Governments.

Since the corporation needs money for development works, work is underway to find new sources of income. As a part of this, the corporation will now put up billboards on the electricity poles installed on the main roads.

Municipal Corporation will generate income from it. NMC has recently awarded the contract for the next ten years. NMC receives about Rs 92 crore through GST from the government every month. But Nashik Municipal Corporation needs more money for development works.

As a result, the work of finding new sources of income is being carried out by the municipal administration and as a part of this, a contract has been given for ten years to put up small billboards of 3 by 2 size on the electricity poles of the corporation. Under this, such boards will be erected on 2,500 poles on the main roads in the city. The contractor will pay Rs 196 per pole per month to NMC.

At present, the contract is given by the Municipal Corporation for ten years and its rent will increase by 10 per cent every two years. Nashik Municipal Corporation has a total of about 6000 power poles, big and small. It is divided into two types.

10% increase every two years

The contractor will pay Rs 196 per pole per month to NMC. It will increase by 10 per cent every two years. The contractor will have to pay the government rate and the amount of GST. Meanwhile, no bid has been received for Class B yet. Due to this, advertisements will be displayed on the poles of this class soon. As a result, NMC will get an income of around Rs 20 lakh per month. In ten years, NMC will get crores of rupees from these new ventures. In the meanwhile, if the B class works are auctioned, it is likely to increase further. This action has been taken by the revenue department of the corporation.