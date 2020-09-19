NMC faces criticism over potholes

<p>NASHIK:</p>.<p>As it is difficult for motorists to ride their vehicles due to the potholes, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party have raised a question mark over the quality of road works and demanded an enquiry into this. </p>.<div><blockquote>Though there are potholes on many roads in city, there is not much potholes on newly constructed roads. A tender process worth Rs 28-29 crore will be floated soon to repair the potholes and resurfacing the roads. A work to fill up potholes is in currently underway. The city will soon be free of potholes.</blockquote><span class="attribution">Sanjay Ghuge, city engineer, NMC</span></div>