NMC employees to get salaries as per 7th Pay Commission

Nashik: The long wait of officials and employees of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) is over as they will get salaries as per the 7th Pay Commission from this month. Around 4750 officials and employees will get the salaries.

Following the Central government, the state government had implemented the 7th Pay Commission. Though it has been approved in-principal to implement the 7th Pay Commission to municipal employees, government approval was needed for this.

Though it has been decided to give salaries from April 1, NMC will pay additional salaries while giving salaries of last month. The state government has laid a condition that Municipal Corporations can pay government equivalent pay scale.

As Nashik Municipal Corporation has given a 10% pay hike on salaries as per the 4th Pay Commission, salaries of many municipal officials are higher than many government posts.

Correspondence about this was also made with the government, however, the government was not ready to hear. Finally, the Pimpri-Chinchwad formula of pay protection was used and the 7th Pay Commission has been implemented in a way that salaries of no one will be reduced. The NMC employees will now get the revised salaries on May 7th. Meanwhile, there has no decision yet about giving arrears to the employees.

250 employees have to wait to get revised salaries

The government has ordered to give salaries equivalent to the government post. However, the posts of around 250 NMC employees in 13 categories are not included in the list of government posts. A proposal about their pay scale has been sent to the government, but it was not approved yet. Those employees will get the new pay scale after its approval, NMC sources informed.