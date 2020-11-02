NMC deploys cleaning force for Godavari

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong><br><br>The river Godavari took relief during lockdown. The holy river took a sigh of relief and was flowing without any interruption.</p>.<p>After the unlock phase, a large crowd of devotees started gathering in Godavari area and Ramkund.The practice of taking deep in the river started again. The demand for cleanliness was frequent due to the filthy conditions at Ramkund.</p><p>The Nashik Municipal Corporation has now deployed a force of cleanliness workers at Godavari bank. <br><br>On Sunday, the contractual workers deployed by corporation completely cleaned the Ramkund premises, Amardham and Godavari premises in Tapovan. Therefore, the appearance of Godavari has changed again. <br><br>The Godavari rejuvenation petitioner Rajesh Pandit and Godavari lover Dewang Jani inspected the Godavari river in Ramkund, Amardham and Tapovan areas on Sunday. <br><br>The private contractor has been appointed to keep the premises clean on regular basis. Both Jani and Pandit inspected the area, whether the premises were clean accordingly. <br><br>They have appreciated the cleanliness work of the premises. A meeting will be held today (Monday) with the Godavari Conservation team and the Commissioner of Police. From Ramkund to Tapovan, 122 employees of a private contractor have been deployed for cleaning work.</p>