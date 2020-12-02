NMC decides to erect hoardings naming tax defaulters

<p>NASHIK: The property and water tax collection saw a drastic fall due to the lockdown that was in place to contain Coronavirus. The tax pendency has increased as revenue of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has largely been impacted. The development works in the city have been hit. </p>.<p>NMC has now decided to erect hoardings having names of bigger tax defaulters near its divisional offices and the names of defaulters in newspapers. The revenue generated by NMC in the form of a collection of property and water tax has largely been affected. </p><p>The revenue has declined on a large scale. The NMC tax department had a target to recover Rs 108 crore in the form of water tax. It had succeeded in recovering only 9% of the pending tax, and it had recovered only 30% water tax of the current year. The lockdown rules were relaxed to some extent in June. The situation is becoming normal slowly. However, many workers and labourers lost their jobs. This has led to tax pendency.</p><p> The situation about property tax is not different. NMC had succeeded in recovering 4.8% property tax of the total pending tax, while had recovered 41.53% property tax for the current year. A total of Rs 6274.79 lakh had been collected in the form of property tax.</p><p> The amnesty scheme did not receive the expected response this year despite an extension to it. Last year, Rs 42 crore were collected through it. There are a total of 13.189 property holders with whom the property tax on a large scale is pending.</p><p> Most government offices are among the tax defaulters. To recover the pending taxes, NMC will now erect hoardings having names of those defaulters against whom tax pendency is huge opposite its all the six divisional offices. In addition, a list having names of these defaulters will also be published soon from local newspapers.</p>