Deshdoot Times

NMC decides to erect hoardings naming tax defaulters

Names of defaulters to be published in newspapers
NMC decides to erect hoardings naming tax defaulters
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
Nashik municipal corporation
property tax
Tax defaulters
newspapers
defaulters list
water tax
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com