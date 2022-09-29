NMC controls rising stray population

NASHIK: The citizens are facing a lot of trouble due to stray dogs. Against this background, a special campaign has been undertaken by the Nashik Municipal Corporation, and in the last seven months, about 5500 stray dogs have been sterilized.

About Rs 35 lakh have been spent on this. To catch stray dogs, two teams are roaming around the city throughout the day to catch stray dogs.

The NMC has given a contract to Sharan Sanstha in Nashik to take care of stray dogs. Accordingly, two separate teams and separate vehicles have been provided to six divisions of the city through those contractors.

This team roams around in different parts of the city and catches stray dogs and performs surgery on them and releases them back after a few days. A municipal corporation pays a contractor Rs.650 to perform surgery on a dog.

In the last seven months, over 5000 dogs have been operated on and released back. The NMC receives a large number of complaints regarding stray dogs. According to that, teams are sent and the dogs are taken into custody.

Meanwhile, there is a misconception among the citizens that the municipality catches and keeps stray dogs, but this cannot be done according to the law. So the dogs have to be caught and operated on for a few days and released again in the same place.

Mark on the ear

On behalf of the NMC, stray dogs are caught and operated on and released again, but in doing so, a special mark is made on their ears. This indicates that the dog has been sterilized.