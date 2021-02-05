NMC constructs new school building for children

Nashik : A well-equipped new school building to be run by Nashik Municipal Corporation is ready for inauguration in Shivajinagar-Shramiknagar area. A many as 1,500 students from grade 1st to 7th from municipal school Nos. 21 and 22 in Shivajinagar besides students from 8th to 10th standard will study in the new school, which will be on a 4-acre of land.

In Satpur, Ward No. 9, near Karban Naka in Shramiknagar, on behalf of Nashik Municipal Corporation, due to the pursuit of former House Leader Dinkar Patil, the construction of a grand school of the Corporation has been completed on 4 acres of land and will be inaugurated soon.

For the new school in Shivajinagar-Shramiknagar area, corporator Dinkar Patil had started his efforts since 1993 to build a school on the reserved plot for school in Pimpalgaon Shivar of Shramiknagar.

““A total of 24,000 students are studying in all the schools of Nashik Corporation. Of these, 2,400 students are studying in schools in Shivajinagar-Shramiknagar. The feature of the new school is that the school building will be built on a one acre area of the total four acres of land. The rest of the space will be available for the students to play.

A total of Rs 8 crore has been spent for 4 acres of land and Rs 8 crore for construction. Work on the first floor of the school has also been sanctioned and a fund of Rs 4 crore has been sanctioned for the first floor and its construction will also start soon.

The school built in attractive colours, is named after ‘Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Primary and Secondary School’. A resolution has also been passed in this regard.

A total of 1,500 students from standard 1st to 7th from Municipal School Nos. 21 and 22 in Shivajinagar and students from 8th to 10th standard will study in the new school. While at the old municipal school in Shivajinagar, only girl’s school will be run from grade 1st to 7th .