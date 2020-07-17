NMC Commissioner to interact with Nashikites tomorrow

NASHIK:

Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game will answer various queries of Nashikites tomorrow (July 18) at 5 pm through Facebook Live, Nashik city.

The outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus pandemic has raised various questions in the minds of the people. Nashikites also demand official information from the administration. Against this background, the Municipal Commissioner will interact directly with the citizens.

Citizens are getting a lot of questions for the Facebook Live event as they will get official answers from the Commissioner. Citizens can ask their questions by clicking on the link, (Link: https://bit.ly/NashikFacebooklive).

Nashik Municipal Corporation has appealed to citizens to participate in large numbers in this programme and ask direct questions to the Municipal Commissioner. Nashikites can get updates on the Facebook page of Nashik Municipal Corporation, mynashikmc. The link of Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/mynashikmc/.