NMC commissioner should be transferred

NASHIK: The city streets are full of potholes. Due to these potholes, the number of accidents has increased and Nashik residents have to suffer unnecessarily. Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav has submitted a false and misleading report to the Urban Development Department without submitting a factual report, alleged Shiv Sena division chief Nilesh Salunkhe.

He has demanded immediate transfer of Commissioner Jadhav and appointment of competent officers in a statement to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He has said in a statement that, the BJP is in power in the corporation and the mayor and standing committee chairpersons have conspired with the corporation officials and employees and submitted a false and misleading report to the state government.

The government and the people of Nashik have been deceived for mere financial gain without doing the work as per the rules. With the help of BJP office bearers, 250 crore roads are in pathetic condition. The tax money collected from the common people is being used to fill pockets by causing financial loss, said the statement further. The divisional chief has also written a letter to investigate the low quality roads built in Nashik. A letter has been written to the section officer of the Town Planning Department of State.