NMC Commissioner gheraoed by BJP

NASHIK: Looking at the seriousness of the issue of errors in the draft voter lists, the officers and staff should work properly, demanded city Bharatiya Janata Party. For this, the BJP delegation gheraoed the Nashik Municipal Commissioner Ramesh Pawar.

BJP State Spokesperson Laxman Savji, City President Girish Palve and other party members were present on this occasion.

Nashik Municipal Corporation’s general election model voter lists have been published. While observing the voter lists, they have received complaints from citizens and people’s representatives regarding faulty voter lists.

Names from many wards have been added elsewhere and some names from other wards have been added to the newly formed wards. The deadline for raising objections to this faulty list is short. A request was made to take appropriate action to get an extension for raising objections to the draft lists.

During the discussion, it was alleged that the names of the wards in the assembly should actually be as per the four boundaries of the ward, but the officials have worked under pressure from someone and the names of the same ward have been thrown in different wards.

This change has taken place enormously. Also, after a huge number of changes have been made, the citizens have been taken care of by requesting documents for Aadhaar card and PAN card. As a result, a wave of anger has erupted among the masses.

However, in view of the public outcry, appropriate action should be taken and the authorities should be made to work immediately, they demanded. Taking note of this demand, the Municipal Commissioner testified to the appropriate action. The BJP delegation has been given an appointment on Tuesday, July 5.